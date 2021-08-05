Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #HP88 as of 12/18/2023. Was involved in an accident on 05/08/2021 with an estimated $1330.78 of damage. On which a $1394 claim was made.

2018 Honda Civic

94,240 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

Hatchback Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Watch This Vehicle

Hatchback Sport Touring w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Dual Zone A/C, Rearview Cam

Location

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

94,240KM
Used
VIN SHHFK7H91JU308926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,240 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Vehicle Stability Control
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Collision Mitigation Braking System

Seating

Leather Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Heated Mirrors

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
WIRELESS CHARGING
12 Speakers

Exterior

Rain Sensing Wipers

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Push Button Start
ECO Assist System

Windows

POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features

Paddle Shifters
Power Front Seats
12V outlet
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB Input
Heated Front & Rear Seats
Lane Keeping Assist System
Road Departure Mitigation System
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Blind Spot Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto On/Off LED Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

