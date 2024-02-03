Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: February 3rd 2024 - Glass Record - $122.00

2018 Nissan Sentra

82,800 KM

Details Description Features

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

2018 Nissan Sentra

SV w/ Rearview Monitor, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,800KM
Used
VIN 3N1AB7AP5JY314465

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rearview monitor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Aux/USB Port
Advanced drive assist display
60/40 Split Fold Down Rear Seats
Nissan Intelligent Key W/Pushbutton Start
6 Way Manually Adjustable Driver Seat
4 Way Manually Adjustable Passenger Seat

2018 Nissan Sentra