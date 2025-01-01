$10,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2018 Subaru Forester
TOURING
2018 Subaru Forester
TOURING
Location
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
271,000KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2SJEMC7JH442530
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 9347
- Mileage 271,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition, accident free with excellent dealer service history fully loaded with blindspot , rear view camera, bluetooth, sunroof , alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Lawrence Auto Sales
2016 Subaru Crosstrek Premium 250,000 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Outback 211,000 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
2015 Mitsubishi RVR 162,000 KM $8,500 + tax & lic
Email Lawrence Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lawrence Auto Sales
2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-740-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Lawrence Auto Sales
416-740-7878
2018 Subaru Forester