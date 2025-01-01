Menu
<p>New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition, accident free with excellent dealer service history fully loaded with blindspot , rear view camera, bluetooth, sunroof , alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE</p>

2018 Subaru Forester

271,000 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

12260995

2018 Subaru Forester

TOURING

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9

416-740-7878

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
271,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JF2SJEMC7JH442530

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 9347
  • Mileage 271,000 KM

New arrival, local trade from Subaru dealer in good condition, accident free with excellent dealer service history fully loaded with blindspot , rear view camera, bluetooth, sunroof , alloy wheels and more. LUBRICO WARRANTY AVAILABLE

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lawrence Auto Sales

Lawrence Auto Sales

2025 Wilson Ave West, Toronto, ON M9M 1A9
416-740-7878

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lawrence Auto Sales

416-740-7878

2018 Subaru Forester