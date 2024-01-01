Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.<br> <br>NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!<br> <br>Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.<br> <br>The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:<br> <br>USB Port<br>One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature<br>Apple CarPlay & Android Auto<br>Auto High Beam<br>Power Door Mirrors<br>Display Audio System w/ HondaLink<br>Driver Attention Monitor<br>Power Driver Seat<br> <br>Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.<br> <br>Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages. <br> <br>Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.<br> <br>Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.<br> <br>Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.<br> <br>100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.<br> <br>Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.<br> <br>Previous Provincial Registrations:<br>Ontario<br> <br>Stock # 38345

2019 Honda Accord

64,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,000KM
VIN 1HGCV1F38KA806012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Other
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.

NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!

Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.

The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:

USB Port
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto High Beam
Power Door Mirrors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Driver Attention Monitor
Power Driver Seat

Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.

Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.

Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.

Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.

Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.

100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.

Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.

Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario

Stock # 38345

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS

Convenience

Remote Engine Starter

Interior

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Power Options

Power door mirrors

Additional Features

USB port
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
ECON mode button
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2022 Volvo XC40 T5 Momentum AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Sunroof , Nav 25,185 KM $37,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Honda CR-V Touring AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Panoramic Moonroof, Nav 39,177 KM $35,490 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera for sale in Toronto, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera 64,564 KM $18,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,490

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Accord