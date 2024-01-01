$26,490+ tax & licensing
2019 Honda Accord
2019 Honda Accord
Sport 1.5T w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Heated Front Seats, Rearview Camera
Location
Clutch
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
647-559-3297
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,490
+ taxes & licensing
Used
64,000KM
VIN 1HGCV1F38KA806012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Other
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available.
NO ACCIDENTS / CLEAN CARFAX / USB Port , One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature , Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and more!
Clutch is the largest online used car retailer in Canada, delivering a seamless, hassle-free car-buying experience to drivers everywhere. Shop hundreds of used cars online, get the right one delivered to your door, and enjoy peace of mind with our optional 10-Day Money-Back Guarantee. How sweet is that? To learn more, visit clutch.ca.
The top features for this 2019 Honda Accord include:
USB Port
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Auto High Beam
Power Door Mirrors
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Driver Attention Monitor
Power Driver Seat
Seamless home delivery - Delivery to your door in a matter of days. Available on select packages.
Try it out for 10 days - If you do not like it, we will take it back. Available on select packages.
Quality assured - All cars go through our rigorous 210-point inspection and reconditioning process.
Peace of mind - Optional 3-month Standard Warranty, with additional warranty options available.
Haggle-free - No haggling or hard sells.
100% Transparency - Full inspection reports on every car, including high-res photography and a free Carfax report.
Listed price is for cash purchase only and does not include taxes, Shipping Fees (if applicable), Delivery Fees (if applicable), government licensing fees. 10-day Money Back Guarantee, 3-month Standard Warranty, and home delivery are available with select packages.
Previous Provincial Registrations:
Ontario
Stock # 38345
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
LED DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS
Convenience
Remote Engine Starter
Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Power Options
Power door mirrors
Additional Features
USB port
Dual-Zone A/C
Led Headlights
ECON mode button
AUTO HIGH BEAM
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Honda Sensing Technologies
Driver attention monitor
One-Touch Power Moonroof w/ Tilt Feature
Honda LaneWatch
Display Audio System w/ HondaLink
Proximity Key Entry System w/Push Button Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Clutch
Ontario
223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5
Call Dealer
647-559-XXXX(click to show)
2019 Honda Accord