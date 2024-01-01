Menu
Account
Sign In
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: June 29th 2019 - Glass Record - $107.00

2019 Kia Sorento

73,084 KM

Details Description Features

$30,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia Sorento

SX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Kia Sorento

SX w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,084KM
Used
VIN 5XYPKDA55KG521058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: June 29th 2019 - Glass Record - $107.00

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Heated Second Row Seats
Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Rearview Camera
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Comfort

Dual Zone A/C

Mechanical

Hill assist control

Additional Features

Aux input
USB port
Heated Sideview Mirrors
Front & Rear Parking Sensors
Driver Memory Seat
Led Headlights
Vehicle Stability Management
Air Cooled front seats
Blind Spot Detection System
Smart Power Liftgate
Drive Mode Select
Smart key w/ Push button start
Wireless Phone Charger
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8" multimedia interface
Harman Kardon Premium Audio System
110V Power Inverter

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Clutch

Used 2015 Lexus RX 350 Base AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav for sale in Toronto, ON
2015 Lexus RX 350 Base AWD w/ Rearview Cam, Bluetooth, Nav 108,926 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Andoid Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2018 Honda Civic Sedan LX w/ Apple CarPlay & Andoid Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 81,026 KM $20,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON
2019 Hyundai KONA Preferred w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, A/C 77,531 KM $21,990 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2019 Kia Sorento