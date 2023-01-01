Menu
2019 Porsche Macan

64,378 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Macan

2019 Porsche Macan

AWD,PREMIUM PLUS,LEATHER,21"RS WHEELS,BOSE

2019 Porsche Macan

AWD,PREMIUM PLUS,LEATHER,21"RS WHEELS,BOSE

Location

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

64,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10640199
  • Stock #: PC9885
  • VIN: WP1AA2A57KLB05223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PC9885
  • Mileage 64,378 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 PORSCHE MACAN | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO | PDK | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE | LEATHER PACKAGE IN BLACK/MOJAVE BEIGE | 21 INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | NAVIGATION | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | SATELLITE RADIO | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX







With a refined chassis, a strong 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 248 horsepower, standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and a comfortable cabin, and the amazing 7-speed PDK transmission, the 2019 Porsche Macan is a dual-purpose package unlike any other SUV on the road today. It takes on a track day as flawlessly as it runs Sunday errands.







This model is featured in White exterior with 21" RS Spyder design Wheels complimented with a Black/Mojave beige leather interior featuring Brushed Aluminum trim throughout; Power, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Navigation, a Surround View Camera, Apple Carplay a BOSE Premium Sound System, a huge Sunroof, LED Headlights, Keyless Entry, a Multifunction steering wheel and much more!







WE WELCOME YOUR TRADE at the highest value. SAME DAY, EASY APPROVALS. FINANCING and LEASING options on most vehicles, as well as extended warranties, and aftermarket services. We are connected to all banks and leasing companies - all at the lowest rates and payments. No-HASSLE, No-HAGGLE, just the BEST PRICE UP-FRONT.







Since 2004, Platinum Cars took the concept of Platinum Lifestyle to a whole new level by offering many of the world's most pristine vehicles, such as Aston Martin, BMW, Bentley, Ferrari, Hummer, Land Rover, Lamborghini, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Rolls-Royce and much more. Check out our website for our full inventory listing at http://www.platinumcars.ca, or simply stop by and visit our 65,000 sq.ft indoor showroom. Running strong as an independent dealership, we serve guests all across Canada. By understanding the lifestyle of each guest, we provide an immaculate collection of the best luxury and exotic vehicles on the market. We gladly provide the full history report on every vehicle.







As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for $899. Each Platinum client is a satisfied guest, GUARANTEED!







Serving ALL OF CANADA AND U.S.A, we will help with the transportation and paperwork. For all Canadian buyers, you will only pay your provincial tax. For all American clients, you will take advantage of the low exchange rate. Give us an opportunity, and you'll see why Platinum Cars is THE LARGEST and FASTEST growing Luxury Car Dealership in Canada!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside
Active grille shutters

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Electronic Parking Brake
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 4.13

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
Rear spoiler: Lip
HARD DRIVE
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Headlight cleaners
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Air filtration: active charcoal
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Antenna type: diversity
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Total speakers: 10
Brake drying
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Armrests: rear center folding with storage and pass-thru
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
4WD type: full time
Limited slip differential: center
Exhaust tip color: alloy
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Tire type: all season
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Spare wheel type: steel
Knee airbags: dual front
Front struts: MacPherson
Door sill trim: aluminum
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Rear brake diameter: 13.0
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Window trim: black
Taillights: LED
Phone: hands free
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Spare tire size: full-size
Daytime running lights: LED
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Front brake width: 1.18
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Battery: maintenance-free
Front brake diameter: 13.6
Cargo cover: hard
Power windows: safety reverse
Power door locks: auto-locking
Rear air conditioning zones: single
Rear brake width: 0.87
Lane deviation sensors
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear spoiler color: black
Body side moldings: black
Dash trim: leatherette
Door trim: leatherette
Upholstery accents: faux suede
Window defogger: rear
Watts: 150
Center console trim: leatherette
Steering ratio: 14.3
Interior accents: veneer
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Cargo area floor mat: carpet
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Navigation data: real time traffic
Off-road driving assist: hill descent
Infotainment screen size: 10.9 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 4.8 in.
Smart device app compatibility: Porsche Connect
Wi-Fi: hotspot
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Side airbags: front / rear
Crumple zones: front / rear
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Driver seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Passenger seat power adjustments: height / reclining / 8
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Side mirrors: heated / integrated turn signals
Shift knob trim: alloy / leather
Steering wheel trim: alloy / leather
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / two 12V
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / trunk release
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Navigation system: hard drive / touch screen display / voice operated
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack / memory card slot
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone
Smart device app function: lock operation / maintenance status / vehicle location
Headlights: LED / auto delay off / auto on/off / self-leveling

Platinum Cars Inc.

Platinum Cars Inc.

60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4

416-510-3333

