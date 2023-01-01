$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Porsche Macan
AWD,PREMIUM PLUS,LEATHER,21"RS WHEELS,BOSE
Location
Platinum Cars Inc.
60 Martin Ross Ave, Toronto, ON M3J 2L4
- Listing ID: 10640199
- Stock #: PC9885
- VIN: WP1AA2A57KLB05223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PC9885
- Mileage 64,378 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 PORSCHE MACAN | AWD | 2.0 LITER TURBO | PDK | PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE | SPORT DESIGN PACKAGE | LEATHER PACKAGE IN BLACK/MOJAVE BEIGE | 21 INCH RS SPYDER DESIGN WHEELS | NAVIGATION | KEYLESS ENTRY | HEATED AND VENTILATED FRONT SEATS | SURROUND VIEW CAMERA | APPLE CARPLAY | SATELLITE RADIO | BOSE PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM | LANE KEEPING ASSIST | CANADIAN VEHICLE | CLEAN CARFAX
With a refined chassis, a strong 2.0-litre Turbocharged 4-cylinder engine making 248 horsepower, standard All-Wheel Drive (AWD) and a comfortable cabin, and the amazing 7-speed PDK transmission, the 2019 Porsche Macan is a dual-purpose package unlike any other SUV on the road today. It takes on a track day as flawlessly as it runs Sunday errands.
This model is featured in White exterior with 21" RS Spyder design Wheels complimented with a Black/Mojave beige leather interior featuring Brushed Aluminum trim throughout; Power, Heated and Ventilated Seats, Navigation, a Surround View Camera, Apple Carplay a BOSE Premium Sound System, a huge Sunroof, LED Headlights, Keyless Entry, a Multifunction steering wheel and much more!
