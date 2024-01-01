Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

95,881 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline R-Line AWD w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Nav

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

95,881KM
Used
VIN 3VV4B7AX0KM019911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,881 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Panoramic Moonroof

Power Options

Power Drivers Seat

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Black Headliner

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Zone Climate Control

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
USB port
Lane Assist
Heated Side Mirrors
Leather seating surface
Fender Audio System
Area View 360
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look
R-Line Exterior Design
Pedestrian Monitoring
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Front Assist - Autonomous Emergency Braking
Blind Spot Detection w/Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Digital Cockpit
8” touchscreen
Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop&Go
Dynamic Headlights w/Cornering Lights
Keyless Access & Push Button Start
R-Line Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
Light Assist (Auto High Beam Control)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Volkswagen Tiguan