2020 Dodge Challenger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,590 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 5 9 8 K M Used

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Red

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 14552

Mileage 35,598 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Sport Mode Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start System 60/40 split folding rear seat Park-Sense rear park assist system Safety BACKUP CAMERA Seating HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features Driver Convenience Group All-speed traction control Super Track Pak Alpine Speakers Plus Group Steering Wheel-Mounted Shift Control Active exhaust Uconnect 4C w/ 8.4 Inch Display Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Power Adjustable Driver's Seat Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start Blind Spot Monitoring W/ Rear Cross Path Detection Nappa Leather/Alcantara-Faced Front Seats USB & Port Ports

