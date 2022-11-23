Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Dodge Challenger

35,598 KM

Details Description Features

$46,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$46,590

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

Contact Seller
2020 Dodge Challenger

2020 Dodge Challenger

R/T W/ Driver Convenience Group, CarPlay, Android Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Dodge Challenger

R/T W/ Driver Convenience Group, CarPlay, Android Auto

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

  1. 9341488
  2. 9341488
  3. 9341488
  4. 9341488
  5. 9341488
  6. 9341488
  7. 9341488
  8. 9341488
  9. 9341488
  10. 9341488
  11. 9341488
  12. 9341488
  13. 9341488
  14. 9341488
  15. 9341488
  16. 9341488
  17. 9341488
  18. 9341488
  19. 9341488
  20. 9341488
  21. 9341488
  22. 9341488
  23. 9341488
  24. 9341488
  25. 9341488
  26. 9341488
  27. 9341488
  28. 9341488
  29. 9341488
  30. 9341488
  31. 9341488
  32. 9341488
  33. 9341488
  34. 9341488
  35. 9341488
  36. 9341488
  37. 9341488
  38. 9341488
  39. 9341488
  40. 9341488
  41. 9341488
  42. 9341488
  43. 9341488
  44. 9341488
  45. 9341488
  46. 9341488
  47. 9341488
  48. 9341488
  49. 9341488
  50. 9341488
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,590

+ taxes & licensing

35,598KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9341488
  • Stock #: 14552
  • VIN: 2C3CDZBT1LH155853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 14552
  • Mileage 35,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee.

Vehicle Features

Sport Mode
Bluetooth
Dual Zone Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Start System
60/40 split folding rear seat
Park-Sense rear park assist system
BACKUP CAMERA
HEATED & VENTILATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Convenience Group
All-speed traction control
Super Track Pak
Alpine Speakers
Plus Group
Steering Wheel-Mounted Shift Control
Active exhaust
Uconnect 4C w/ 8.4 Inch Display
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Power Adjustable Driver's Seat
Proximity Key w/ Push Button Start
Blind Spot Monitoring W/ Rear Cross Path Detection
Nappa Leather/Alcantara-Faced Front Seats
USB & Port Ports

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Clutch

2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 2,364 KM
$33,590 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Wrangler W...
 75,720 KM
$34,590 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Highland...
 104,465 KM
$35,590 + tax & lic

Email Clutch

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

Call Dealer

647-559-XXXX

(click to show)

647-559-3297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory