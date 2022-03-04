Menu
Clutch is an online automotive retailer that is bringing trust, transparency, and convenience to Canadian used car shoppers. Our website, clutch.ca, replaces commissioned salespeople and high-pressure showrooms typical of traditional dealerships with high-definition studio photos, 210-point inspection reports, and an online checkout process that allows you to complete your purchase and arrange a contactless delivery all from the comfort of your home. All Clutch cars are backed by a 10-day money-back guarantee. Disclosure: Has an active recall with code #R0220 as of 06/27/2022. Was involved in an accident on 04/03/2022 with an estimated $4984.78 of damage. On which a $0 claim was made.

2020 Hyundai Venue

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

2020 Hyundai Venue

Essential w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Bluetooth, A/C

Location

Clutch

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

647-559-3297

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

53,000KM
Used
VIN KMHRB8A3XLU060224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Safety

Rearview Camera

Additional Features

Heated Side Mirrors
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
USB & AUX PORTS
60/40 Split Rear Seats
Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
8” Touchscreen Display

Clutch

Clutch

Ontario

223 Evans Ave, Toronto, ON M8Z 1J5

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Clutch

647-559-3297

2020 Hyundai Venue