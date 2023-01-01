Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

22,756 KM

Details Features

$229,910

+ tax & licensing
Toronto Auto Brokers

888-422-3104

G63 AMG | MASSAGE | RED LEATHER | BURMESTER

Location

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

888-422-3104

22,756KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10009416
  • VIN: WDCYC7HJ4LX338541

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,756 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Windows

Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

Toronto Auto Brokers

810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3

