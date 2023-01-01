$229,910+ tax & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
G63 AMG | MASSAGE | RED LEATHER | BURMESTER
22,756KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10009416
- VIN: WDCYC7HJ4LX338541
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,756 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Digital clock
Adjustable Pedals
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Windows
Sunroof
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear Air & Heat
Audio Voice Control
Toronto Auto Brokers
810A Rowntree Dairy Road, Vaughan, ON L4L 5V3