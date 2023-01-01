Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

115,700 KM

$43,977

+ tax & licensing
$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK EDITION | ONE OWNER | LIFTED | TRAILERING PACKAGE

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK EDITION | ONE OWNER | LIFTED | TRAILERING PACKAGE

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

115,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10040376
  Stock #: U2345
  VIN: 3GTU2MEC7HG482527

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 115,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2017 GMC Sierra SLE Kodiak Edition in Onyx Black! This truck is in great condition and very eye catching!



Comes equipped with rear bumper corner steps, power rear sliding window, CD player, power outlet, wireless charging, keyless entry, rear park assist, rear view camera, remote start, adjustable pedals, power locks, power windows, power seats, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


 



Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

