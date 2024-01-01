$34,977+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE TRAILERING PACKAGE | Z71 OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION | 4WD | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$34,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,356 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE in Quicksilver Metallic! Low KMs and No Accidents!
The 2019 GMC Sierra SLE is a powerfuland refined full-size pickup truck that embodies strength and sophistication. With its powerful performance capabilities and upscale features, this model stands out in its class. This truck has a comfortable interior, advanced technology, and a distinctive design, making it a versatile and appealing choice for those seeking a balance of capability and style.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, trailering package, heated front seats, cruise control, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, Z71 off-road suspension, front bench seat, 6 passenger seating, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, power seats, rear bumper corner steps, CD player, remote vehicle start and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
