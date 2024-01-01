$45,977+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$45,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2426
- Mileage 41,673 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 in Summit White! No Accidents and Only One Owner!
The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is a powerful and stylish full-size pickup truck, known for its bold design, strong performance, and advanced technology features. With a spacious and refined interior, this truck offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, making it an ideal choice for both work and play.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, rear bumper corner steps, heated power mirrors, power locks, power windows, power driver seat, cruise control, remote vehicle start, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, bluetooth with apple/android car play, automatic start/stop, X31 off-road suspension and much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
