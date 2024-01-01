Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 in Summit White! No Accidents and Only One Owner!</p> <p>The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is a powerful and stylish full-size pickup truck, known for its bold design, strong performance, and advanced technology features. With a spacious and refined interior, this truck offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, making it an ideal choice for both work and play.</p> <p>Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, rear bumper corner steps, heated power mirrors, power locks, power windows, power driver seat, cruise control, remote vehicle start, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, bluetooth with apple/android car play, automatic start/stop, X31 off-road suspension and much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

41,673 KM

Details Description Features

$45,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11046254
  2. 11046254
  3. 11046254
  4. 11046254
  5. 11046254
  6. 11046254
  7. 11046254
  8. 11046254
  9. 11046254
  10. 11046254
  11. 11046254
  12. 11046254
  13. 11046254
  14. 11046254
  15. 11046254
  16. 11046254
  17. 11046254
  18. 11046254
  19. 11046254
  20. 11046254
  21. 11046254
  22. 11046254
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
41,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU9AEF9MG194250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2426
  • Mileage 41,673 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 in Summit White! No Accidents and Only One Owner!



The 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 is a powerful and stylish full-size pickup truck, known for its bold design, strong performance, and advanced technology features. With a spacious and refined interior, this truck offers a comfortable and capable driving experience, making it an ideal choice for both work and play.



Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, trailering package, keyless entry, rear view camera with rear park assist, rear bumper corner steps, heated power mirrors, power locks, power windows, power driver seat, cruise control, remote vehicle start, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, bluetooth with apple/android car play, automatic start/stop, X31 off-road suspension and much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ FULLY LOADED | 6.6L TURBO DIESEL | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | MIDNIGHT EDITION | HD SURROUND VISION| TO for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ FULLY LOADED | 6.6L TURBO DIESEL | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | MIDNIGHT EDITION | HD SURROUND VISION| TO 74,691 KM $80,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2018 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY 55,301 KM $19,977 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE| REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE| REAR VIEW CAMERA 127,105 KM $30,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500