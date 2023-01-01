$49,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE KODIAK EDITION | CREW CAB | OFF-ROAD X31 | TRAILERING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9591817
- Stock #: N22218A
- VIN: 3GTU9BED6MG187955
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on our lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Kodiak Edition in Satin Steel Metallic! One Owner and No Accidents!Loaded with a 5.3L EcoTec V8 Engine.
Enjoy 5 passenger seating thats comfortable in this Crew Cab. All the style and comfort that you would want in a truck. Comes with deluxe cloth Heated Seating, a Heated Steering Wheel, an 8 Touchscreen Display and all the Power Outlets and USB Ports that youll need to plug in your devices.
Power Locks, Mirrors, Seats and Windows, Heated Mirrors, Memory Seats, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Running Boards, a Hard Tonneau Cover, 20 Alloy Wheels,Off-Road Suspension, Remote Start, a Trailering Package, Hitch Guidance to make hooking up a breeze, and so much more.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
