Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

47,400 KM

Details Description Features

$49,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK EDITION | CREW CAB | OFF-ROAD X31 | TRAILERING PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE KODIAK EDITION | CREW CAB | OFF-ROAD X31 | TRAILERING PACKAGE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 9591817
  2. 9591817
  3. 9591817
  4. 9591817
  5. 9591817
  6. 9591817
  7. 9591817
  8. 9591817
  9. 9591817
  10. 9591817
  11. 9591817
  12. 9591817
  13. 9591817
  14. 9591817
  15. 9591817
  16. 9591817
  17. 9591817
  18. 9591817
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,977

+ taxes & licensing

47,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9591817
  • Stock #: N22218A
  • VIN: 3GTU9BED6MG187955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh on our lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Kodiak Edition in Satin Steel Metallic! One Owner and No Accidents!Loaded with a 5.3L EcoTec V8 Engine.



Enjoy 5 passenger seating thats comfortable in this Crew Cab. All the style and comfort that you would want in a truck. Comes with deluxe cloth Heated Seating, a Heated Steering Wheel, an 8 Touchscreen Display and all the Power Outlets and USB Ports that youll need to plug in your devices.



Power Locks, Mirrors, Seats and Windows, Heated Mirrors, Memory Seats, Rear Bumper Corner Steps, Running Boards, a Hard Tonneau Cover, 20 Alloy Wheels,Off-Road Suspension, Remote Start, a Trailering Package, Hitch Guidance to make hooking up a breeze, and so much more.



Call and book your appointment today!




Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverview GM

2021 GMC Sierra 1500...
 47,400 KM
$49,977 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Verano LE...
 143,755 KM
$13,977 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Flex Limit...
 67,905 KM
$29,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory