Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

155,472 KM

Details Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Equinox

FWD 4DR LS

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,472KM
Good Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK5C1122998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,472 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Nissan Sentra S 53,877 KM SOLD
Used 2012 Honda Civic EX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Honda Civic EX 109,500 KM SOLD
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX 86,761 KM SOLD

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Equinox