2013 Honda Civic
Si 1-Owner | CERTIFIED
Location
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9691669
- Stock #: 2302059
- VIN: 2HGFB6E53DH200899
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2