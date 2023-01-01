Menu
2013 Honda Civic

94,000 KM

Details Features

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Si 1-Owner | CERTIFIED

2013 Honda Civic

Si 1-Owner | CERTIFIED

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

94,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9691669
  Stock #: 2302059
  VIN: 2HGFB6E53DH200899

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 94,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Carimex

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

