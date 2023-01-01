Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

135,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Trendline

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10000004
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJXDM375347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2013 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline

135,000km




ONLY $9,995 plus HST and licensing!


AUTOMATIC!

**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC**

CERTIFIED!

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*



VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Alloys
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

