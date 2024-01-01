Menu
2015 Ford Mustang

92,871 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

2015 Ford Mustang

GT Premium

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

92,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FA6P8CF0F5393701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 92,871 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

