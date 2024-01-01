$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
2015 Ford Mustang
GT Premium
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
92,871KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FA6P8CF0F5393701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 92,871 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
2022 Lexus RX 450h HYBRID | MOONROOF | NAVIGATION SYSTEM 29,562 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid ONE OWNER | HYBRID | AWD 28,730 KM $34,498 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Escape Limited LEATHER | 4WD | HEATED SEATS 225,914 KM $2,777 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Parkway Ford Sales
866-980-6752
2015 Ford Mustang