2015 Subaru Outback

$20,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9751201

9751201 Stock #: 2303087

2303087 VIN: 4S4BSCAC9F3229065

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 2303087

Mileage 126,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.