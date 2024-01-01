$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 330i xDrive AWD
2017 BMW 3 Series
4dr Sdn 330i xDrive AWD
Location
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-885-2500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,692KM
VIN WBA8D9C32HA003941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,692 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Bench Front Facing Rear Seat
On-Board Navigation
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Heated Front Seats -inc: 3-stage
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Exterior
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
60 L Fuel Tank
90-Amp/Hr 900CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L 4 Cylinder TwinPower Turbo -inc: TwinScroll turbo technology w/high precision direct injection
Regenerative 170 Amp Alternator
2.81 Axle Ratio
Full-Time All-Wheel
Front And Rear Anti-Rolls
Media / Nav / Comm
9 SPEAKERS
Window grid antenna
HiFi Sound System
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
205w Regular Amplifier
Additional Features
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Canada Cars
79 bridgeport road east, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
Call Dealer
519-885-XXXX(click to show)
519-885-2500
Alternate Numbers519-588-2734
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Canada Cars
519-885-2500
2017 BMW 3 Series