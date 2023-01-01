Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Hyundai Sonata for Sale in Waterloo, ON

Showing 1-50 of 124
Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2014 Hyundai Sonata

AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | LEATHER | SUNROOF |
$7,500
+ tax & lic
191,113KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport w/ Pano Sunroof, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control for sale in Toronto, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport w/ Pano Sunroof, Rearview Cam, Cruise Control
$17,990
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata SE for sale in Burlington, ON

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SE
$29,288
+ tax & lic
64,150KM
Motorline Auto Group

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$15,990
+ tax & lic
142,329KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Kitchener, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL
Sale
$9,499
+ tax & lic
155,425KM
Beta Auto Sales

Kitchener, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T | SPORT | Pano roof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T | SPORT | Pano roof | ACC | BSM | CarPlay
$31,950
+ tax & lic
55,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata Limited 2.0T/Leather Heated seat/Sunroof for sale in Mississauga, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited 2.0T/Leather Heated seat/Sunroof
$11,888
+ tax & lic
154,866KM
Autotech Emporium

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata SPORT | Sunroof | BSM | BrakeAssist | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT | Sunroof | BSM | BrakeAssist | CarPlay
$20,950
+ tax & lic
125,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Essential w/Sport Pkg for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Essential w/Sport Pkg
$23,995
+ tax & lic
105,406KM
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|APPLE CARPLAY| for sale in Brampton, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

LEATHER INTERIOR|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|APPLE CARPLAY|
$26,698
+ tax & lic
159,412KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2023 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C for sale in Toronto, ON

2023 Hyundai Sonata

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, A/C
$36,690
+ tax & lic
2,259KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS Low Mileage , sunroof , Alloys for sale in North York, ON

2014 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS Low Mileage , sunroof , Alloys
$13,980
+ tax & lic
90,067KM
Auto Island Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

NAV LEATHER H-SEATS LOADED! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$22,495
+ tax & lic
136,233KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Blind Spot for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS w/ Sunroof, Backup Cam, Blind Spot
$17,890
+ tax & lic
123,643KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Essential Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Cruise Control, Sunroof
$23,890
+ tax & lic
87,977KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

$17,450
+ tax & lic
160,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS for sale in Brantford, ON

2012 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto GLS
$8,999
+ tax & lic
180,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$13,990
+ tax & lic
175,419KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 4dr Sdn for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

4dr Sdn
$6,950
+ tax & lic
268,000KM
Carview Motors

North York, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L SPORT PKG P/SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L SPORT PKG P/SUNROOF B/SPOT A/CARPLAY CAMERA
$21,990
+ tax & lic
129,360KM
Nexcar Auto Sales & Leasing Inc.

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav for sale in Brantford, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto Limited w/Nav
$8,699
+ tax & lic
190,000KM
Right Choice Auto

Brantford, ON

Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Sport for sale in Oakville, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Sport
$14,995
+ tax & lic
157,486KM
Alfaisal Motors Ltd.

Oakville, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA | for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | AUTO | AC | BACK UP CAMERA |
$23,616
+ tax & lic
80,750KM
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L GLS w/ Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Blind Spot Detection for sale in Toronto, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L GLS w/ Sunroof, Heated Front/Rear Seats, Blind Spot Detection
$17,990
+ tax & lic
107,083KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED for sale in Brampton, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED
$24,900
+ tax & lic
84,710KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL for sale in Cayuga, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL
$24,595
+ tax & lic
80,645KM
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Cayuga, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Oakville, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

$18,995
+ tax & lic
131,408KM
Oakville Autos

Oakville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUE for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL MODEL, FWD, REARVIEW CAMERA, HEATED SEATS, BLUE
$18,999
+ tax & lic
144,445KM
Good Fellows Auto Wholesalers

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata PREFERRED for sale in Mississauga, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

PREFERRED
Sale
$27,500
+ tax & lic
82,539KM
Auto 9000 Sales

Mississauga, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Sport No Accident Leather Sunroof Carplay Blindspot for sale in Mississauga, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Sport No Accident Leather Sunroof Carplay Blindspot
$22,995
+ tax & lic
89,250KM
Tabangi Motors

Mississauga, ON

Used 2010 Hyundai Sonata LTD*Drives Great*One Owner*Clean Carfax*Remote Sta for sale in Thorndale, ON

2010 Hyundai Sonata

LTD*Drives Great*One Owner*Clean Carfax*Remote Sta
$4,995
+ tax & lic
200,284KM
Yam Global Auto Sales

Thorndale, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata SEL Plus for sale in Stratford, ON

2022 Hyundai Sonata

SEL Plus
$36,950
+ tax & lic
42,138KM
Stratford Subaru

Stratford, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata Limited Sport 2.4L Sunroof Remote Starter RearCam for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Sport 2.4L Sunroof Remote Starter RearCam
$19,995
+ tax & lic
103,410KM
Manaf Auto Sales

Concord, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata Essential SPORT+Roof+Leather+NewBrakes+CLEANCARFAX for sale in London, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

Essential SPORT+Roof+Leather+NewBrakes+CLEANCARFAX
$25,149
+ tax & lic
106,000KM
Sport Motors

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL
Sale
$10,995
+ tax & lic
131,000KM
Dial A Tire

Waterloo, ON

Used 2009 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Burlington, ON

2009 Hyundai Sonata

Sale
$9,995
+ tax & lic
150,558KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata for sale in Oakville, ON

2013 Hyundai Sonata

$9,995
+ tax & lic
175,000KM
Terminal Motors

Oakville, ON

Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED **SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS** for sale in Burlington, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

LIMITED **SUNROOF / LEATHER HEATED SEATS**
Sale
$12,495
+ tax & lic
159,085KM
Precision Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GLS | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay | HeatedSteering for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GLS | Leather | Sunroof | CarPlay | HeatedSteering
$20,950
+ tax & lic
119,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL
Sale
$8,995
+ tax & lic
158,000KM
Dial A Tire

Waterloo, ON

Used 2021 Hyundai Sonata Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof for sale in Toronto, ON

2021 Hyundai Sonata

Sport w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Sunroof
$28,990
+ tax & lic
83,757KM
Clutch

Toronto, ON

Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata ESSENTIAL | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

ESSENTIAL | Leather | Sunroof | BSM | CarPlay
$21,950
+ tax & lic
99,000KM
AUTORAMA

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2006 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn GL 3.3L Auto w/Sunroof for sale in Burlington, ON

2006 Hyundai Sonata

4dr Sdn GL 3.3L Auto w/Sunroof
$5,500
+ tax & lic
183,000KM
Montague Motors

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 Hyundai Sonata LEATHER PANO ROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON

2020 Hyundai Sonata

LEATHER PANO ROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
$33,995
+ tax & lic
97,168KM
5 Star Dealer Group

London, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Hyundai Sonata 2.4L Preferred|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAMERA for sale in North York, ON

2019 Hyundai Sonata

2.4L Preferred|ALLOYS|SUNROOF|LEATHER|BACKUPCAMERA
$22,987
+ tax & lic
58,203KM
Favorit Motors

North York, ON

Used 2022 Hyundai Sonata 1.6T|SPORT|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON

2022 Hyundai Sonata

1.6T|SPORT|HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|
$41,698
+ tax & lic
39,016KM
Nawab Motors

Brampton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Hyundai Sonata GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~ for sale in North York, ON

2018 Hyundai Sonata

GL ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!~
$10,990
+ tax & lic
287,150KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON

Used 2017 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2017 Hyundai Sonata

GL
Sale
$17,495
+ tax & lic
108,000KM
Dial A Tire

Waterloo, ON

Used 2016 Hyundai Sonata 2.4 L Sport Tech *No accidents* for sale in Dunnville, ON

2016 Hyundai Sonata

2.4 L Sport Tech *No accidents*
$17,250
+ tax & lic
146,305KM
Dave's Auto Service

Dunnville, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!! for sale in North York, ON

2015 Hyundai Sonata

SPORT ~AUTOMATIC, FULLY CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY!!!
$12,990
+ tax & lic
178,221KM
First Choice Motors

North York, ON