2013 Honda Odyssey

120,732 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Welland Toyota

905-788-2200

2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-2200

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,732KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044618
  • Stock #: P8416AX
  • VIN: 5FNRL5H99DB505203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 120,732 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

Welland Toyota

894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3

905-788-XXXX

(click to show)

905-788-2200

