2013 Honda Odyssey

$21,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 7 3 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10044618

10044618 Stock #: P8416AX

P8416AX VIN: 5FNRL5H99DB505203

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 120,732 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Navigation System Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.