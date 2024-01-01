$35,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR5
Location
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
905-788-2200
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
164,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TFDZ5BN5JX032934
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 164,009 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Welland Toyota
2021 Toyota Corolla LE 11,484 KM $24,499 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota 4Runner 16,874 KM $55,999 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Escape SEL 20,355 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Welland Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Welland Toyota
894 Niagara St North, Welland, ON L3C 1M3
Call Dealer
905-788-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,999
+ taxes & licensing
Welland Toyota
905-788-2200
2018 Toyota Tacoma