2019 Kia Soul

$21,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 1 , 3 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9925073

9925073 Stock #: 5423

5423 VIN: KNDJP3A57K7913635

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 101,335 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.