Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 for sale in Windsor, ON

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

270,265 KM

Details Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6

519-945-3611

  1. 1712939173
  2. 1712939173
  3. 1712939173
  4. 1712939173
  5. 1712939173
  6. 1712939173
  7. 1712939173
  8. 1712939173
  9. 1712939173
  10. 1712939173
  11. 1712939173
  12. 1712939173
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
270,265KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC8EG431544

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20564
  • Mileage 270,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sherwood Auto Sales

Used 2018 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 RAM 1500 ST 150,763 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Windsor, ON
2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 184,018 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman for sale in Windsor, ON
2019 RAM 2500 Tradesman 107,971 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Email Sherwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherwood Auto Sales

Sherwood Auto Sales

1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-945-XXXX

(click to show)

519-945-3611

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sherwood Auto Sales

519-945-3611

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500