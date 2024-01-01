$14,999+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Location
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
519-945-3611
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
270,265KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2TEC8EG431544
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 20564
- Mileage 270,265 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Sherwood Auto Sales
1351 Drouillard Rd, Windsor, ON N8Y 2R6
