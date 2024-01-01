$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Dodge Journey
GT AWD
Location
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
519-915-5500
Sale
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,728KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,728 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Convenience
Proximity Key
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-915-XXXX(click to show)
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales
519-915-5500
