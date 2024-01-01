Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Dodge Journey

153,728 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Journey

GT AWD

Location

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2

519-915-5500

  1. 1719086985
  2. 1719086985
  3. 1719086985
  4. 1719086985
  5. 1719086985
  6. 1719086866
  7. 1719086866
  8. 1719086865
  9. 1719086864
  10. 1719086985
  11. 1719086985
Contact Seller
Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,728KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,728 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Windsor, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 179,892 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Passat CC Sportline for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Volkswagen Passat CC Sportline 87,197 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North for sale in Windsor, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee 4WD 4dr North 157,786 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

3277 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor, ON N8W 1H2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-915-XXXX

(click to show)

519-915-5500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

519-915-5500

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Journey