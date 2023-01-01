$11,690+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Subaru Impreza
2.5i w/Limited Certified with 3 years warranty inc
Location
Beyond Motors
5657 Highway 7 West, Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,690
- Listing ID: 10401366
- Stock #: 3361
- VIN: JF1GH6C67BH803361
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black+Blue
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,959 KM
Vehicle Description
4V 2.5L
**FINANCING AVAILABLE**
**GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, WE FINANCE ALL**
*Safety And E Test Included*
**3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED**
**CERTIFIED, AIR CONDITIONING, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, FM/AM RADIO, POWER OUTLET, SAFETY LOCKS, KEYLESS ENTRY, WARRANTY INCLUDED
WARRANTY
*3 YEARS/36 000 KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED*
*1000 per claim/250 deductible*
PARTS INCLUDED:
-ENGINE
-TRANSMISSION
-DIFFERENTIAL
-HEAD GASKETS
SERVICES INCLUDED:
-TOWING
-ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE
-TRAVEL & HOTEL
+All the vehicles come with Free Carproof Report
**HST & Licensing Fee Extra**
Contact Us:
Beyond Motors Inc
www.beyondmotors.ca
5657 Highway 7 West Woodbridge, ON L4L 1T7
(647) 785-9897
Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Fri 10:00 Am - 7:00Pm
Sat 10:00 Am - 6:00 Pm
Vehicle Features
