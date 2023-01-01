$13,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
AutoBerry Canada
905-265-9997
2017 Ford Escape
2017 Ford Escape
SE FWD
Location
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
905-265-9997
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
188,455KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840455
- Stock #: 110-3201
- VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUB07420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 110-3201
- Mileage 188,455 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Interior
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From AutoBerry Canada
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
AutoBerry Canada
3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6