2017 Ford Escape

188,455 KM

Details

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
AutoBerry Canada

905-265-9997

SE FWD

Location

3850 Steeles Ave. West, Unit 17, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

188,455KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9840455
  Stock #: 110-3201
  VIN: 1FMCU0GD4HUB07420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,455 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Interior

Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

