$39,580+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-501-1596
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
GLE 400 4MATIC SUV
Location
Xtreme Cars Inc
3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6
647-501-1596
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,580
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9334138
- Stock #: 1553
- VIN: 4JGDA5GB2JB004748
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 1553
- Mileage 106,845 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 400
"CLEAN CARAFAX"
EXCELLENT CONDITION
AMG STYLING PACKAGE
AMG SPORT PACKAGE
DYNAMIC LED LIGHTS
BLIND SPOT
AMBIENT LIGHTING
HEATED SEATS
360 CAMERA
PANORAMA ROOF
NAVIGATION
LANE ASSIST
LANE DEPARTURE
BLUETOOTH
BACKUP CAMERA
HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO
AND MORE!!
Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field. We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience! We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time. Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest!
All vehicles can be Safety Certified for an additional $499, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.