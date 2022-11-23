Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

106,845 KM

Details Description Features

$39,580

+ tax & licensing
$39,580

+ taxes & licensing

Xtreme Cars Inc

647-501-1596

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLE 400 4MATIC SUV

2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

GLE 400 4MATIC SUV

Location

Xtreme Cars Inc

3850 Steeles Ave West Unit 15, Woodbridge, ON L4L 4Y6

647-501-1596

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,580

+ taxes & licensing

106,845KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9334138
  • Stock #: 1553
  • VIN: 4JGDA5GB2JB004748

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 1553
  • Mileage 106,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 MERCEDES BENZ GLE 400


"CLEAN CARAFAX" 


EXCELLENT CONDITION 


AMG STYLING PACKAGE


AMG SPORT PACKAGE


DYNAMIC LED LIGHTS


BLIND SPOT 


AMBIENT LIGHTING


HEATED SEATS 


360 CAMERA 


PANORAMA ROOF


NAVIGATION


LANE ASSIST


LANE DEPARTURE


BLUETOOTH


BACKUP CAMERA 


HARMAN KARDON PREMIUM AUDIO


AND MORE!!


Who are we? Family owned and dedicated to providing XTREME customer service, we are Xtreme Cars Inc. Located in Woodbridge, Ontario, we have over 25 years of experience in the car industry, which makes us experts in our field.    We cater to you. Our dealership carries certified pre-owned vehicles in all makes and models. We ensure that our clients find the car they’re looking for and guide them through the experience!   We provide financing. Xtreme Cars Inc. ensures that our clients are receiving the lowest finance rate possible every time.    Trade with us. We pay top dollar for all trades. Bring in your vehicles and our team will do the rest! 


All vehicles can be Safety Certified for an additional $499, if not Certified then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not drivable and not certified. 

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Climate Control
Multi-Zone A/C
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Parking Sensor
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Rear Windows Wiper
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

