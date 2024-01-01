Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE RAM VAN C/V!!ONLY 138,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY REAR METAL FLOORING!!LADDER RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CAR FAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING</p><p> </p><p style=text-align: center;>PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!<br /><br />WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! <br /><br />EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!</p>

2012 RAM Cargo Van

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 RAM Cargo Van

LADDER RACK DIVIDER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM Cargo Van

LADDER RACK DIVIDER

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

  1. 1728151276
  2. 1728151283
  3. 1728151286
  4. 1728151288
  5. 1728151294
  6. 1728151297
  7. 1728151303
  8. 1728151307
  9. 1728151309
  10. 1728151314
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
138,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4JDGAG2CR216388

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!CARGO!!CARGO!!CHECK OUT THIS DODGE RAM VAN C/V!!ONLY 138,000 ORIGINAL KMS!!TILT AND CRUISE CONTROL!!POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS!!ICE COLD AIR CONDITION!!DIVIDER!!HEAVY DUTY REAR METAL FLOORING!!LADDER RACK!!NO ACCIDENTS, CAR FAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!READY TO GO TO WORK!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 9,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Swift Auto

Used 2015 Ford Escape 4WD NAVI REVERSE CAMERA for sale in York, ON
2015 Ford Escape 4WD NAVI REVERSE CAMERA 233,000 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4 ONLY 132,000 KMS for sale in York, ON
2011 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4 ONLY 132,000 KMS 132,000 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4 MATCHING CAP for sale in York, ON
2009 Ford Ranger SPORT 4X4 MATCHING CAP 145,000 KM $12,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2012 RAM Cargo Van