$17,999+ tax & licensing
416-822-5204
2013 GMC Savana
EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY
Location
Swift Auto
2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$17,999
- Listing ID: 9410176
- VIN: 1gtw7gca2d1189558
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 216,000 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW!!ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!EXXXXXXXTENDED WHEEL BASE!!AIR CNDITION!!REMOTE STARTER!!TOW PKG!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!BARN DOORS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!CARPET LAYERS DREAM!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 17,999 + HST AND LICENSING
PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!
WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!!
EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!
Vehicle Features
