Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 GMC Savana

216,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Swift Auto

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Savana

2013 GMC Savana

EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Savana

EXTENDED HEAVY DUTY

Location

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

416-822-5204

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9410176
  • VIN: 1gtw7gca2d1189558

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW!!ATTENTION CONTRACTORS!!UNBREAKABLE 4.8L VORTEC V8!!EXXXXXXXTENDED WHEEL BASE!!AIR CNDITION!!REMOTE STARTER!!TOW PKG!!HEAVY DUTY!!8 BOLT SUSPENSION!!BARN DOORS!!NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX INCLUDED!!VERY CLEAN IN AND OUT!!CARPET LAYERS DREAM!!AUTOGARD ADVANTAGE WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!FULLY CERTIFIED FOR ONLY $ 17,999 + HST AND LICENSING

 

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 416 822-5204!!

WE FINANCE!! GOOD, BAD, NO CREDIT!! 

EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Bucket Seats
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Swift Auto

2010 Ford Ranger SPO...
 190,000 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Econoline ...
 137,000 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2007 Dodge Dakota 4x4
 152,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Swift Auto

Swift Auto

Swift Auto

2 Castleton Ave Unit 3, York, ON M6N 3Z5

Call Dealer

416-822-XXXX

(click to show)

416-822-5204

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory