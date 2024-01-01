$19,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier Diesel
Location
Merit Ford Sales Ltd
Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0
306-453-4444
$19,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,000KM
VIN 3GNAXXEU4JS554213
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Seating
SEAT ADJUSTER
Convenience
Power Outlet
Mechanical
All-Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Stabilitrak
Visors
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
Defogger
Glass
Seat
Tire
Mirror
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
Headlamp control
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster
rear-window electric
inside rearview auto-dimming
front
rear
4-wheel antilock
rear child security
manual
head curtain
deep-tinted
automatic on and off with automatic delay
compact spare
stability control system with Traction Control
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electronic with set and resume speed
push-button
front auxiliary
12-volt
rear split-folding with centre armrest
tilt and telescoping
audio
phone interface and driver information centre controls
covered
driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
T135/70R16 blackwall
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
dual-stage
frontal
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
Thorax side-impact
seat mounted
driver and right front passenger
side front and rear outboard seating positions
Alternate Numbers1-888-701-0748
