Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

168,000 KM

Details Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Diesel

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier Diesel

Location

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

306-453-4444

Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
168,000KM
VIN 3GNAXXEU4JS554213

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
remote start
Keyless Start

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Bags

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Convenience

Power Outlet

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Visors
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
Defogger
Glass
Seat
Tire
Mirror
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device
Headlamp control
Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster
rear-window electric
inside rearview auto-dimming
front
rear
4-wheel antilock
rear child security
manual
head curtain
deep-tinted
automatic on and off with automatic delay
compact spare
stability control system with Traction Control
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features
and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver
electronic with set and resume speed
push-button
front auxiliary
12-volt
rear split-folding with centre armrest
tilt and telescoping
audio
phone interface and driver information centre controls
covered
driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
T135/70R16 blackwall
active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar.ca for coverage map
details and system limitations. Data plans offered by AT&T or its local service provider.)
4-wheel disc 16" front and rear
manual learn with Tire Fill Alert (Does not apply to spare tire.)
dual-stage
frontal
driver and right front passenger with passenger sensing system
Thorax side-impact
seat mounted
driver and right front passenger
side front and rear outboard seating positions

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Diesel for sale in Carlyle, SK
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Diesel 168,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Carlyle, SK
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 72,900 KM $51,331 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL for sale in Carlyle, SK
2013 Ford Edge SEL 149,850 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Merit Ford Sales Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

Dealership

Highway #9 North, Carlyle, SK S0C 0R0

Call Dealer

306-453-XXXX

(click to show)

306-453-4444

Alternate Numbers
1-888-701-0748
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Merit Ford Sales Ltd

306-453-4444

Contact Seller
2018 Chevrolet Equinox