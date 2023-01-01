$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2011 RAM 1500
RAM 1500
2011 RAM 1500
RAM 1500
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
250,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1D7RV1CT0BS557199
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12734B
- Mileage 250,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 250,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
This Ram 1500 is a top contender in the full-size pickup segment thanks to a winning combination of a strong powertrain, a smooth ride, and a well-trimmed cabin. This 2011 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
The reasons why this Ram 1500 stands above the well-respected competition are evident: uncompromising capability, proven commitment to safety and security, and state-of-the-art technology. From the muscular exterior to the well-trimmed interior, this truck is more than just a workhorse. Get the job done in comfort and style with this Ram 1500. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 250,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 390HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Four-Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
160-amp alternator
7-Pin Wiring Harness
HD engine cooling
HD transmission oil cooler
HD front axle
Tip start electronic starting feature
700-amp maintenance-free battery
HD front shock absorbers
Trailer tow wiring w/4-pin connector
5' 7" cargo box
Interior
Tilt Steering Column
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Pwr accessory delay
Floor tunnel insulation
Pwr front windows w/1-touch up/down
Dual assist handles
Rear under seat storage compartment
2nd row in floor storage bins
Exterior
tinted windows
CARGO LAMP
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Tire carrier winch
Front license plate bracket
MOPAR Rear Wheel Well Liners
Locking Tailgate
Front Bumper Sight Shields
Safety
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Dual note horn
Front seat belt height adjusters
Front seat side-impact airbags
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Driver/front passenger multistage airbags
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed long mast antenna
Additional Features
Pwr 4-wheel anti-lock (ABS) disc brakes
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Standard Dodge
2014 Ford Mustang V6 114,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Limited 27,561 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Jeep Wagoneer Series III 48,778 KM $81,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Standard Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
Call Dealer
306-773-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Standard Dodge
306-773-9301
2011 RAM 1500