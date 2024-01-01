Menu
Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995! 

New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current. 

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,628 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine. 
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LP1DS651377. 

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current.

Location

Standard Dodge

208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5

306-773-9301

106,628KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LP1DS651377

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D12902A
  • Mileage 106,628 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!

New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.

This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,628 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LP1DS651377.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing



* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Standard Dodge

