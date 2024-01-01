$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
306-773-9301
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
106,628KM
Used
VIN 1C6RR7LP1DS651377
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D12902A
- Mileage 106,628 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20595 - Our Price is just $19995!
New Arrival! This 2013 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Swift Current.
This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 106,628 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 4.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6RR7LP1DS651377.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://standarddodge.ca/financing
* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Standard Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 208 Cheadle St W., Swift Current, SK S9H0B5!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Swift Current. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Standard Dodge
208 Cheadle St W, Swift Current, SK S9H 0B5
