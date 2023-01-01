Menu
2014 Honda Accord

71,150 KM

Details

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Touring CVT

2014 Honda Accord

Sedan L4 Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

71,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9956507
  • Stock #: 8UTNA02363
  • VIN: 1HGCR2F92EA802363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 71,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

