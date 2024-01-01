Menu
2018 Honda Civic

78,764 KM

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

2018 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

78,764KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F92JH108048

  Exterior Colour AEGEAN BLUE
  Interior Colour Black Lthr
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 4UTNA08048
  Mileage 78,764 KM

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2018 Honda Civic