$23,980+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$23,980
+ taxes & licensing
78,764KM
Used
VIN 2HGFC1F92JH108048
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AEGEAN BLUE
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA08048
- Mileage 78,764 KM
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
2018 Honda Civic