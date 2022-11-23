Menu
2019 Nissan Pathfinder

63,425 KM

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

2019 Nissan Pathfinder

SL PREMIUM

Courtenay Kia

1025A Comox Rd, Courtenay, BC V9N 3P7

250-334-9993

63,425KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9337852
  Stock #: A0929
  VIN: 5N1DR2MMXKC653285

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # A0929
  • Mileage 63,425 KM

Room for Seven and loaded with Luxury! This Beautiful vehicle has 4x4, Leather Interior, Navigation System, Remote Start, 360 Back-up Camera, Parking Sensors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Sunroof, Power Tailgate, Auto Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Garage Door Link, All Weather Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Heated Steering Wheel, Front and Rear Heated Seats, Front USB Port, Sirius XM Radio, Auxiliary Input, CD Player, Driver Seat Memory, Drivers and Passengers Power Seat, Remote Trunk Open, Proximity Key, Telescopic Steering and so much more!


Come and visit Courtenay Kia and experience our brand new, State-of-the-art Facility where you will find one of North Vancouver Island's largest selection of New and Pre-Owned Vehicles, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales staff and a team of Finance Professionals that will secure the best finance arrangements, whether you have great credit or not-so-great!


 


$595.00 Documentation Fee Applies, Taxes Extra


 


Stock# A0929


 


Dealer# 30891


 


1025A Comox Road


 


Courtenay BC V9N 3P7



Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Diversity antenna
turn-by-turn navigation directions
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Fully automatic headlights
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
1-touch up
Mode Select Transmission
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

