2019 Nissan Pathfinder

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 3 , 4 2 5 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9337852

9337852 Stock #: A0929

A0929 VIN: 5N1DR2MMXKC653285

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # A0929

Mileage 63,425 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Trunk/hatch auto-latch Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Diversity antenna turn-by-turn navigation directions Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Rear Air Conditioning Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Reclining 3rd row seat Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down 1-touch up Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear Exterior parking camera front Exterior parking camera left Exterior parking camera right CD-MP3 decoder

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.