2016 Honda HR-V

177,220 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda HR-V

LX

12000793

2016 Honda HR-V

LX

Location

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
177,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3CZRU5G38GM103970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H501123A
  • Mileage 177,220 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Spring Honda

Spring Honda

1027 Victoria Ave N, Cranbrook, BC V1C 3Y6

250-489-XXXX

250-489-4311

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Spring Honda

250-489-4311

2016 Honda HR-V