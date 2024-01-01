Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the versatile 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD, the perfect blend of capability and efficiency for your adventurous lifestyle. With its intelligent all-wheel-drive system, this compact SUV provides confident handling and traction in various road conditions, ensuring you stay in control no matter where your journey takes you. The Escape SE boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior loaded with modern amenities, making every drive comfortable and enjoyable. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers an exhilarating driving experience with unmatched versatility. Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

2020 Ford Escape

111,676 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

250-448-2244

Contact Seller

$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
111,676KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G65LUC46129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Stock # 24-187A
  • Mileage 111,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the versatile 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD, the perfect blend of capability and efficiency for your adventurous lifestyle. With its intelligent all-wheel-drive system, this compact SUV provides confident handling and traction in various road conditions, ensuring you stay in control no matter where your journey takes you. The Escape SE boasts a sleek design and a spacious interior loaded with modern amenities, making every drive comfortable and enjoyable. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off the beaten path, the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD delivers an exhilarating driving experience with unmatched versatility.
Contact our sales department at 250-860-7700 for more information. $695 documentation fee, plus a $599 business admin fee will be charged on the purchase of all New and Pre-Owned vehicles from Bannister Cadillac Buick GMC LTD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Okanagan Drives Credit

Used 2021 Ford F-450 Lariat for sale in Kelowna, BC
2021 Ford F-450 Lariat 114,693 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 for sale in Kelowna, BC
2019 GMC Acadia SLE-1 44,247 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford Escape SE for sale in Kelowna, BC
2020 Ford Escape SE 111,676 KM $21,998 + tax & lic

Email Okanagan Drives Credit

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Okanagan Drives Credit

Okanagan Drives Credit

1130 Leathead Rd, Kelowna, BC V1X 2K1

Call Dealer

250-448-XXXX

(click to show)

250-448-2244

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,998

+ taxes & licensing

Okanagan Drives Credit

250-448-2244

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Escape