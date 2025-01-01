$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Macan
S
2020 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 83,168 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Stunning 2020 Porsche Macan S, finished in Jet Black Metallic with a Black and Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay with Siri, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
