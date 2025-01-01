Menu
Account
Sign In
Welcoming this Stunning 2020 Porsche Macan S, finished in Jet Black Metallic with a Black and Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay with Siri, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Macan

83,168 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Porsche Macan

S

Watch This Vehicle
12164364

2020 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
83,168KM
VIN WP1AB2A52LLB30772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 83,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcoming this Stunning 2020 Porsche Macan S, finished in Jet Black Metallic with a Black and Garnet Red Leather Interior Package. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Surround View Camera System, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay with Siri, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory Package and Much More! This is a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i for sale in Langley City, BC
2017 BMW X1 xDrive28i 82,816 KM $22,239 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Tesla Model 3 for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Tesla Model 3 59,387 KM $38,239 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GL for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Hyundai Elantra Sedan GL 95,414 KM $15,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Macan