Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

2021 Chevrolet Spark

63,105 KM

Details Description

$24,888

+ tax & licensing
2LT SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER CAMERA

2LT SUNROOF HEATED LEATHER CAMERA

Location

Norman Motor Group

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

Used
63,105KM
VIN KL8CF6SA7MC218955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15175
  • Mileage 63,105 KM

Vehicle Description

Price does not include $599 documentation fee.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

20027 Fraser Hwy, Langley, BC V3A 4E4

1-855-979-4888

604-909-2268
1-855-979-4888

