Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Cadillac ATS

189,365 KM

Details Description

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Pioneer Pre-Owned

604-287-1118

Contact Seller
2014 Cadillac ATS

2014 Cadillac ATS

Luxury AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Cadillac ATS

Luxury AWD

Location

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

604-287-1118

  1. 9334573
  2. 9334573
  3. 9334573
  4. 9334573
  5. 9334573
  6. 9334573
  7. 9334573
  8. 9334573
  9. 9334573
  10. 9334573
  11. 9334573
  12. 9334573
  13. 9334573
  14. 9334573
  15. 9334573
  16. 9334573
  17. 9334573
  18. 9334573
  19. 9334573
  20. 9334573
  21. 9334573
  22. 9334573
Contact Seller

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

189,365KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9334573
  • Stock #: 22H5937A
  • VIN: 1G6AH5RX0E0151330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22H5937A
  • Mileage 189,365 KM

Vehicle Description

It's hard to stand out in the entry-luxury market, but the Cadillac ATS is a strong performer. With athletic performance, a well-appointed interior, and distinct styling, the ATS highly competitive with German and Japanese rivals. This 2014 Cadillac ATS is fresh on our lot in Mission.

The Cadillac ATS offers all the luxury you expect from a Cadillac in the form of a modern, competent sport sedan. There is no detail overlooked from the high-quality materials adorning the interior to the sleek, stylish features of the exterior. Whether you want a comfortable drive and surprising fuel economy or power and handling that deliver an immersive driving experience, the ATS has the character to fit nearly any driving style. This sedan has 189,365 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 272HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.pioneerpreowned.com/financing/index.htm



Pioneer Pre-Owned has more than 60 years of experience in the automotive domain in B.C. backing it up, and we are proud to be your first-choice used car dealer in Mission! Buying a vehicle can be a stressful time. WE CAN HELP make it worry free and easy. How is this worry free? Our team of highly trained Auto Technicians do a full safety inspection on each vehicle. Our vehicles come with a Complete Car-proof Report and lien search history. We can deliver straight to your door or we can provide a free hotel if you so choose to come to us. We service BC, Alberta and Saskatchewan. Do you have credit issues? We know that bad things happen to good people. We all have a past, if yours is preventing you from moving forward WE CAN HELP rebuild you credit. Are you a first-time buyer, a new Canadian resident on a work permit? Is a current bankruptcy or recently discharged, past repossessions or just started a new job holding you back? TOUGH CREDIT, NO CREDIT, or GOOD CREDIT. Are your current payments to high? Do you like the vehicle you have now, but would love to lower your payments? Refinancing is Available. Need Extra cash? As an authorized representative for over 18 financial institutions and lenders. We can offer up to $15000.00 cash back and NO PAYMENTS for up to 90 days OAC. We have 0 down financing and low interest rates available. All vehicles are subject to a $695 dealer documentation fee and finance placement fee. Visit our website @ www.pioneerpreowned.com and lets us be your credit Specialists! o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pioneer Pre-Owned

2014 Cadillac ATS Lu...
 189,365 KM
$18,888 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 82,631 KM
$23,888 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX IVT
 100,153 KM
$23,688 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

Pioneer Pre-Owned

7179 Horne St, Mission, BC V2V 3X9

Call Dealer

604-287-XXXX

(click to show)

604-287-1118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory