Used 2019 Ford Escape SE for sale in Salmon Arm, BC

116,857 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
SE

Location

Jacobson Ford

160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6

(250) 832-2101

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,857KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD3KUC14616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,857 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

99D
446

Mechanical

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST

