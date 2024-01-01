$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Escape
SE
2019 Ford Escape
SE
Jacobson Ford
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
(250) 832-2101
116,857KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GD3KUC14616
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,857 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
99D
446
Mechanical
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jacobson Ford
Salmon Arm
160 Ross St NE, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4N6
2019 Ford Escape