$9,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
HYBRID FINANCING AVAILABLE
2008 Honda Civic
HYBRID FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Certified
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # H1481
- Mileage 165,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient used car? Look no further than this 2008 Honda Civic HYBRID at H2H Auto Group! This sleek sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and performance, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a host of convenient features, this Civic is designed to make every journey enjoyable.
This particular Civic is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a seamless and efficient driving experience. Its hybrid technology not only boosts fuel economy but also reduces emissions, making it a responsible choice for the environment.
With 165,458km on the odometer, this Civic has proven its durability and reliability. It comes loaded with desirable features like keyless entry, power windows and locks, heated mirrors, and a security system, adding a touch of convenience and peace of mind. Plus, enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, making every trip a breeze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From H2H Auto Group
Email H2H Auto Group
H2H Auto Group
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-593-5191