Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient used car? Look no further than this 2008 Honda Civic HYBRID at H2H Auto Group! This sleek sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and performance, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a host of convenient features, this Civic is designed to make every journey enjoyable.

This particular Civic is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a seamless and efficient driving experience. Its hybrid technology not only boosts fuel economy but also reduces emissions, making it a responsible choice for the environment.

With 165,458km on the odometer, this Civic has proven its durability and reliability. It comes loaded with desirable features like keyless entry, power windows and locks, heated mirrors, and a security system, adding a touch of convenience and peace of mind. Plus, enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, making every trip a breeze.

2008 Honda Civic

165,458 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

H2H Auto Group

16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2

604-593-5191

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
165,458KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JHMFA36228S801481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H1481
  • Mileage 165,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient used car? Look no further than this 2008 Honda Civic HYBRID at H2H Auto Group! This sleek sedan offers a perfect blend of practicality and performance, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures alike. With its spacious interior, comfortable seating, and a host of convenient features, this Civic is designed to make every journey enjoyable.

This particular Civic is powered by a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission, ensuring a seamless and efficient driving experience. Its hybrid technology not only boosts fuel economy but also reduces emissions, making it a responsible choice for the environment.

With 165,458km on the odometer, this Civic has proven its durability and reliability. It comes loaded with desirable features like keyless entry, power windows and locks, heated mirrors, and a security system, adding a touch of convenience and peace of mind. Plus, enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, making every trip a breeze.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors

