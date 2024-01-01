$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr I4 Auto FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
16187 Fraser Hwy, Surrey, BC V4N 0G2
604-593-5191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # H0157
- Mileage 164,109 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2010 Ford Escape, available now at H2H Auto Group. This stylish and practical SUV boasts a spacious interior, perfect for families or adventurers alike. With its 4-cylinder engine and front-wheel drive, the Escape offers a smooth and efficient ride, making it ideal for navigating city streets or hitting the open road.
This Escape comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience, including keyless entry, heated mirrors, power windows, power locks, and cruise control. Enjoy the convenience of a tilt steering wheel, power driver's seat, and a rear bench seat for extra passenger comfort. The Escape also features safety features like anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and traction control, providing peace of mind on every journey.
This pre-owned Escape has 164,109km on the odometer and is ready for its next adventure. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and well-equipped SUV!
Here are five features that will make you say "Wow!":
- Power Driver Seat: Adjust your seat to your perfect position for maximum comfort and control.
- Heated Mirrors: Enjoy clear visibility even on cold mornings with the convenience of heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Escape with ease and never fumble for your keys again.
- Satellite Radio: Expand your listening options with access to a wide variety of channels.
- Power Windows: Enjoy the convenience of one-touch power windows for effortless temperature control.
Vehicle Features
604-593-5191