For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2017 Dodge Charger is for sale today. <br> <br>Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 130,925 kms. Its white knuckle in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Chargers trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels. <br> <br/><br>Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes. <br><br>Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. Were conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

VIN 2C3CDXHG3HH631204

  • Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,925 KM

Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 130,925 kms. It's white knuckle in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.


Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.

Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o

Heated Seats

remote start

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Bluetooth

Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

