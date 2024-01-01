$21,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2017 Dodge Charger
SXT - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
604-531-9156
$21,899
+ taxes & licensing
130,925KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2C3CDXHG3HH631204
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour WHITE KNUCKLE
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,925 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
For a muscle sedan without compromise, check out this Dodge Charger. This 2017 Dodge Charger is for sale today.
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 130,925 kms. It's white knuckle in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
Blending muscle car styling with modern performance and technology, this Dodge Charger is a full-size sedan with attitude. It delivers even more performance than you might expect given its level of comfort and day-to-day usability. From the driver seat to the backseat, this Dodge Charger was crafted to provide the ultimate in high-performance comfort and road-ready confidence. This sedan has 130,925 kms. It's white knuckle in colour . It has a 8 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Charger's trim level is SXT. This Charger SXT is an excellent muscle car value. It comes with a Uconnect 8.4 infotainment system with Bluetooth and SiriusXM, six-speaker premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote start, a universal garage door opener, fog lamps, automatic headlights, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Fog Lamps, Aluminum Wheels.
Used Vehicle purchases at White Rock Dodge ( DL# 40754) are subject to Fees Totaling $899 Documentation (Government Levies - as per FCA Canada) plus $500 finance placement fee and All Applicable Taxes.
Our history of continued excellence is backed by putting your interests at the forefront to help you find the vehicle you need. We're conveniently located at 3050 King George Blvd in Surrey. Our team of automotive experts look forward to meeting and serving you! DL# 40754 o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From White Rock Dodge
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited - Leather Seats 36,397 KM $42,789 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE - Hybrid - Sunroof 50 KM $63,795 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic ST - Rear Camera - Cruise Control 95,145 KM $27,989 + tax & lic
Email White Rock Dodge
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
White Rock Dodge
3050 King George Blvd, Surrey, BC V4P 1A2
Call Dealer
604-531-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,899
+ taxes & licensing
White Rock Dodge
604-531-9156
2017 Dodge Charger