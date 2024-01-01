$58,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Volvo XC90
T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-Design
Location
Jim Pattison Auto Group
15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9
604-588-6088
$58,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U3812
- Mileage 61,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience luxury and performance with the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design in stunning Osmium Grey, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV combines powerful performance with exceptional efficiency, offering up to 400 horsepower through its twin-engine system, making it perfect for both city commutes and highway adventures. The sporty R-Design trim enhances its bold exterior with unique styling elements, while the interior boasts premium materials, including Nubuck and Nappa leather sport seats, a unique R-Design steering wheel, and metal mesh inlays. With cutting-edge technology like a 9-inch Sensus touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system, you stay connected and entertained effortlessly. Advanced safety features, including Pilot Assist, Blind Spot Information System, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera, provide peace of mind on every journey. Discover the refined style and power of the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive!
Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC
Jim Pattison Auto Group
Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey
604-588-6088
Alternate Numbers1-877-213-5474
