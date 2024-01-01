Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience luxury and performance with the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design in stunning Osmium Grey, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV combines powerful performance with exceptional efficiency, offering up to 400 horsepower through its twin-engine system, making it perfect for both city commutes and highway adventures. The sporty R-Design trim enhances its bold exterior with unique styling elements, while the interior boasts premium materials, including Nubuck and Nappa leather sport seats, a unique R-Design steering wheel, and metal mesh inlays. With cutting-edge technology like a 9-inch Sensus touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system, you stay connected and entertained effortlessly. Advanced safety features, including Pilot Assist, Blind Spot Information System, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera, provide peace of mind on every journey. Discover the refined style and power of the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive! Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

2020 Volvo XC90

61,832 KM

Details Description

$58,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Volvo XC90

T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-Design

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Volvo XC90

T8 eAWD Plug-In Hybrid R-Design

Location

Jim Pattison Auto Group

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

604-588-6088

Contact Seller

$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
61,832KM
VIN YV4BR0CM7L1549929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U3812
  • Mileage 61,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience luxury and performance with the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design in stunning Osmium Grey, now available at Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey. This plug-in hybrid SUV combines powerful performance with exceptional efficiency, offering up to 400 horsepower through its twin-engine system, making it perfect for both city commutes and highway adventures. The sporty R-Design trim enhances its bold exterior with unique styling elements, while the interior boasts premium materials, including Nubuck and Nappa leather sport seats, a unique R-Design steering wheel, and metal mesh inlays. With cutting-edge technology like a 9-inch Sensus touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium audio system, you stay connected and entertained effortlessly. Advanced safety features, including Pilot Assist, Blind Spot Information System, and a 360-degree Surround View Camera, provide peace of mind on every journey. Discover the refined style and power of the 2020 Volvo XC90 T8 R-Design. Visit Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey today to take it for a test drive!

Price includes freight & PDI, documentation fee ($695), A/C levy ($100), and tire levy (up to $32.50). If applicable, dealer-installed accessories may be included. Finance/lease placement fee ($695), bank lease fee ($350), and taxes are extra. Incentives and rebates are applied before or after taxes, as per terms. D#30601 Call 1-877-681-0875! Jim Pattison Volvo Cars Surrey sells & services new & used Volvo vehicles throughout the Lower Mainland. Financing available OAC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jim Pattison Auto Group

Used 2021 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec at for sale in Surrey, BC
2021 Acura RDX SH-AWD A-Spec at 56,270 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD, CPO Financing Available! for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe 2.4L Preferred AWD, CPO Financing Available! 95,559 KM $21,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf e-Golf 4dr HB SE, LOW KM NO PST Financing Available! for sale in Port Coquitlam, BC
2016 Volkswagen Golf e-Golf 4dr HB SE, LOW KM NO PST Financing Available! 82,720 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Email Jim Pattison Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Auto Group

Jim Pattison Volvo of Surrey

15393 Guildford Drive, Surrey, BC V3R 0H9

Call Dealer

604-588-XXXX

(click to show)

604-588-6088

Alternate Numbers
1-877-213-5474
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$58,990

+ taxes & licensing

Jim Pattison Auto Group

604-588-6088

Contact Seller
2020 Volvo XC90