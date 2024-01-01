$20,000+ tax & licensing
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
2016 Mazda CX-5
GS
Location
Ride Time
87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8
204-272-6161
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black[Jet Black Mica]
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24196
- Mileage 154,051 KM
Vehicle Description
Hey friend! Rev up for Ride Time's "May Deals Get You May Wheels Event"! This May, we're all about direct benefits with thrilling opportunities on the road ahead. Leveraging our reputation for exceptional service, were capitalizing on the spirit of spring renewal. Our "May Deals Get You May Wheels Event" is centered around propelling you into the perfect vehicle for the season. Discover Your Ideal Ride: Explore our carefully selected inventory of 80-120 high-quality vehicles. With the majority priced under $30,000, finding your dream car is guaranteed to feel like a victory lap. May-Exclusive Offers: We've fine-tuned our prices to offer you the best deals, making your dream of owning that ideal car a reality. Financing Made Simple: Take advantage of our flexible financing options, including an attractive "No Payments For 90 Days" offer (on approved credit). With some of the most competitive rates around, getting into your new car is easier than ever. Dependability You Can Trust: Each vehicle in our lineup has passed a comprehensive safety inspection and comes with a detailed CarFax report, ensuring your new start is built on a solid foundation. Plus, with our Oil 4 Life Program, we're committed to maintaining your car, saving you money over time. Connect Your Way: Ready to move forward? You can text us at 204-400-1965, check out our selection online at fast.ridetime.ca, visit us in person for a firsthand experience, or chat with us at https://m.me/ridetime. We're here to help you find your next car effortlessly. A Time for New Beginnings: The "May Deals Get You May Wheels Event" isnt just a promotionits your gateway to summer. Lets make this May one for the books with deals that put you behind the wheel. Join us for the "May Deals Get You May Wheels Event" and shift into higher gear this season! All The Best, The Ride Time Team (DLR 4080) Sunroof, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, Power Seats, AWD, Alloy Wheels, Save on Fuel!, CD player, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Power moonroof, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Rear window defroster, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Turn signal indicator mirrors. 2016 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD 6-Speed Automatic SKYACTIV® 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Jet Black Mica Why Buy From Ride Time? At Ride Time, we pride ourselves on offering the best value and service to our customers. Here are just a few of the reasons why you should buy from us: SAFETY AND CERTIFICATION: Our certified technicians inspect every inch of our used vehicles to ensure they meet Manitoba safety requirements and are "Ride Time Certified." We also ensure that our vehicles meet the safety standards of any province you may be from before shipping. USED CARS IN THE BEST CONDITION: We employ the top talent in our detailing department to make sure every used car we sell looks and feels brand new. GUARANTEED BEST PRICES: We were one of the first used car dealers in Canada to use third-party software to price our inventory, ensuring that our prices are always below market value. . FAIR TRADE-INS: We use industry-standard metrics and benchmarks to fairly price your trade-in, and we'll even buy it from you outright if you decide not to purchase from us. NON-COMMISSIONED SALES STAFF: Our sales team is focused on meeting your needs, not our bottom line, so you can trust that you'll get honest and fair service every step of the way. EXTRA BONUSES: When you purchase from us, you'll be enrolled in our "Oil 4 Life" Program*, which covers the cost of oil changes for the lifetime of your vehicle. You'll also be eligible to earn $300 for every successful referral. And if you're coming from out of town, we offer free airport pick-up and can ship your vehicle anywhere in the world. Don't miss out on all these great benefits contact us today to schedule a test drive or apply for financing through our website. Connect with us on Facebook Messenger for 24/7 assistance or text us anytime at 204-400-1965. We look forward to helping you find your dream car. *for regular cars and trucks, diesel is extra.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Ride Time
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Ride Time
Ride Time
Call Dealer
204-272-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-272-6161