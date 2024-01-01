$27,991+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5
GT AWD|2nd Set Wintrs/1 Owner /0 Accidents/BC Car
Location
The Car Store on Main
2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6
204-669-1248
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 363958
- Mileage 78,711 KM
Vehicle Description
GT AWD Sunroof, Leather, Remote Starter, Power Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Audio, Blind Spot Monitor, Navigation, Rear Camera, Power Tailgate, Comfort Access, Push Start, Bluetooth, Heads Up-Display, Collision Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Assist, Great Service Records, 2nd Set Winter Tires on Alloy Rims, NO ACCIDENTS!
