2018 Buick Enclave

83,307 KM

Details Description

Avenir

Avenir

Location

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

83,307KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: N239795A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 83,307 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Avenir, 9-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/217

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele GMC Buick Fredericton

1135 Hanwell Rd, Fredericton, NB E3C 1A5

